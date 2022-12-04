Ministry of Agriculture and Food to Hold Virtual Information Sessions on Avian Flu for Fraser Valley Small-Flock Poultry Owners – Monday December 5

Fraser Valley/Victoria – As the number of cases of avian influenza continues to rise in British Columbia, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food will hold two virtual information sessions for B.C. small-flock poultry owners.

The sessions will focus on the avian influenza virus, how owners can protect their flocks and how to prepare for potential impacts if their birds become sick.

The sessions are being led by B.C. government veterinary specialists. Attendees will learn about:

improving flock or farm biosecurity to prevent disease outbreaks;

recognizing the signs of avian influenza and how to report cases;

how foreign animal disease regulations affect small-flock poultry;

what to expect if a flock is positive for avian influenza; and

resources available for non-commercial bird owners, including diagnostic services through the BC Animal Health Centre.

There is no cost to attend the sessions, but registration is mandatory. Both sessions will be held from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. (Pacific time)

The first session will focus on small-flock owners in Thompson-Cariboo and northern B.C. and will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Register online: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/461137503687

On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the second session will take place for all B.C. small-flock owners (including the Fraser Valley).

Register online: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/461141636047

Since the first 2022 confirmation of avian influenza in B.C. poultry in mid-April, there have been 57 cases in B.C. Eighteen were before June, and 39 since September after the fall migration began. Of the 57 cases, 35 were on commercial farms including 28 cases since Nov. 16.

There has also been an outbreak in the goose population at Chilliwack’s Sardis Park.