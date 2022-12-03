Mission RCMP – 2-Year Anniversary for Daniel Halak – Missing Since 2020

Mission – The Mission RCMP is still seeking your help in locating Daniel Dan Halak who was last seen by his family at his rural residence in Mission on November 2, 2020.

Original news release (November 9, 2020). He has not been seen or heard from since which is unusual for him and has caused his family to be very concerned for his well-being. He frequents the Delta area but his vehicle was located in Vancouver on November 9, 2020.

Dan’s son Keith Halak explains, “It has been a devastating 24 months, Dan is still missing, we miss his presence in our lives, our hopes of finding him is holding on by a thread. We plead to anyone that may have seen, heard or know anything about our father Dan Halaks disappearance to anonymously contact Mission RCMP or Crime Stoppers, with any information that could help us find Dan or give us closure to his disappearance.”

Daniel Halak is described as:

84 Years Old

Caucasian male;

168cm tall/5’05 ft, 86kg/190 lbs.;

Grey hair

Brown eyes;

Wears glasses.



If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Halak, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at solvecrime.ca.