Lights Dazzle on 80-Foot Tree in Million’s Centennial Park Pilot Project

Mission — This year the City of Mission is lighting up one massive, 80-foot tree at Centennial Park as a first look at creating a seasonal light experience for the community in future years.

While this year the team focused on upgrading electrical, sourcing lights, and finding the perfect real tree, the coming years could see additional activations take shape in Centennial Park to create a local outdoor light event for Missionites to enjoy with family and friends as part of their seasonal traditions.

“Over the last few years, Council has heard a strong desire from our neighbours to create a prominent Christmas display,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “The lighting of the tree is a first step towards accomplishing this. In the coming years, we would like to see the Christmas tree and surrounding park area improved further, with the help of community groups and citizens. Our hope is to create a new tradition for Mission.”

The pilot was funded by the Mission Municipal Forest, and coordinated by Tourism Mission and the City’s Parks team. Over the weekend, Mission Fire Rescue Service strung the lights.

The tree will light up at dusk and remain on until midnight nightly until early January.