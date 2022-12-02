December 1 2022 was a Temperature Record Breaker, November Weather In Review, a “Triple-Dip La Nina”

Chilliwack – Roger Pannett retired from Environment Canada , provides media with updates on weather.

First – City of Chilliwack. Record cold December 1/22

Maximum temperature – 5.0 C ,plus wind chill, which is 12.2 C below normal.

The previous record low max for date ,-3.0 C in 1985.

(What a difference from December 1/21 ,with a record breaking 18.0 C , 10.8 C above normal and Penticton at 22.5 C!)

Chilliwack November 2022 Weather in Review – Atmospheric Rivers were right on time bt nothing compared to 2021.

Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at City of Chilliwack, B.C.

November 2022



After a clear sunny mild start to the month, the 3 rd atmospheric river of the season produced a 4 day rainfall total of 51.6 mm. Associated strong and gusty winds triggered numerous power outages.

Following the passage of a weak arctic front, with a few flurries, a mid-month ridge of high pressure resulted in an unusual 14 day November dry spell and low

relative humidity. The longest November drought since 1952 and 2000. On November 18 two human ignited wildfires, in the Agassiz region, were a definite concern!

Thankfully, for 5 days, typical fall rains returned before a building arctic ridge of high pressure pushed low humidity outflow winds with sub- zero temperatures

on to the C. south coast. On November 29 th a low pressure system moving over Vancouver Island, produced the heaviest November snowfalls since 2011.

The snowfall total was 131.37 % above normal, but total precipitation for November was 46.74% below normal. There were 19 dry days, the most for any November in the past > 41 years.

The City of Chilliwack year to date precipitation totals are 1,082.8 mm on 141 days compared to the 30-year average of 1,585.7 mm on 152 days.

The 1st frost of the season occurred on November 3 .( Average 1 st frost is on November 9 th .) There were 237 frost free days. ( Average is 216 frost free days.)

The most since the 237 frost free days in 2018. There were 255 killing frost (< – 2.0 ºC ) free days. ( Average is 260 days.) The shortest since the 240 killing frost free days in 2013.

Frost totals at 12 were the most since the 15 frosts in November 2003.

The maximum temperature for the month was 15.4 ºC (4.4 ºC above normal) in 70 km/hour winds during the evening of November 4 . The minimum temperature was -4.5 ºC ( 5.5 ºC below normal ) on November 29 .

Unlike the previous four months, no temperature records were observed. With mean temperatures 1.63 ºC below normal (standard deviation + or – 1.6 ºC ) it was the coldest November since 2003.

It has been reported we are experiencing a triple-dip La Nina. Only the 4th time on record with La Nina persisting for 3 consecutive years. In a nutshell, here in south west BC, there is a likelihood of additional winter cold snaps and above normal snowfall.