chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 1, 2022 – Interview: Trevor McDonald & Sandra Bonner-Pederson, hosts of the 2022 Rotary Christmas Parade livestream on chillTV, , Kevin Biegel, Chilliwack Community Band, playing for volunteers at Saturdays Rotary Christmas Parade , Dave & Lundon Poole, Chilliwack Giants Atom (VIDEO)

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 1, 2022

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• 2022 Rotary Christmas Parade, presented by Mountainview Harley-Davidson & Mountainview Motorsports this SATURDAY!

• A Chilliwack Man was sentenced for manslaughter.

• An Alberta Man charged in a Chilliwack cold case murder.

AND

• GW Graham Grizzlies head to BC Place for BC Championship!

Interview: Trevor McDonald & Sandra Bonner-Pederson, hosts of the 2022 Rotary Christmas Parade livestream on chillTV, starting 5 pm Dec. 3!

Interview: Kevin Biegel, Chilliwack Community Band, playing for volunteers at Saturdays Rotary Christmas Parade!

Interview: Dave & Lundon Poole, Chilliwack Giants Atom

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore