Gallery 7 Theatre Stages Dickensian Classic, A Christmas Carol – December 9 to 17

Abbotsford – This Christmas, Gallery 7 Theatre is bringing extra cheer to the holiday season by staging Charles Dickens’ classic story, A Christmas Carol. Adapted by Vancouver playwright, Ron Reed, and performed by Lawrence Locke in an unforgettable tour-de-force re-enactment of the novella, the show will run December 9 – 17, 2022 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

One frigid Christmas Eve, the miserly Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley. The ghost informs the selfish Scrooge that he will be visited by three spirits over the next three nights. As the spirits confront the misanthrope one by one with images of past, present, and future, a magical journey of the heart, mind and spirit develops, and Scrooge discovers the true essence of the Christmas season.

“There’s something wonderfully beautiful and theatrical in the one-person show,’ says Ken Hildebrandt, Executive/Artistic Director of Gallery 7 Theatre. “We marvel at the actor’s ability to transform in to many different characters as they take us through a story that is captivating, thought-provoking and ultimately highly entertaining. This is a faithful (and Canadian!) rendition of the classic story, and I think the show will add to the joy of the holidays as its message of hope, charity and giving resonates with audiences.”

Performing 40 plus characters is Abbotsford performer, Lawrence Locke. Locke has extensive experience as an actor and audio-book narrator. He has performed in such Gallery 7 Theatre shows as Around the World in 80 Days and Pride and Prejudice.

Guiding Locke in his performance is actor, producer and director, Nicola Shannon. Based in Langley, Shannon is the founder of Little Dipper Theatre Co and is an acting instructor at the Bez Arts Hub. Recent directing credits include Nowheresville, BC, Last Train to Nibroc and Mary’s Wedding.

“As theatre story-tellers, we believe storytelling is much more powerful than telling people how they should behave,” she says. “We have imbued the story-teller in A Chrstmas Carol with Dickens’ fervour and passion for the poor. I hope his story reminds us to keep our hearts open to those in need and not to become desensitized to the beauty of life and to those around us”

Shannon is supported by a talented team of design artists from around the Fraser Valley. Set & lighting design is by Lora-Lynne Frewing, costume design is by Jenn Mamchur, sound design is by Josh Osborne and props design is by Charlene Crawford and Dianna Lewis. The production is stage managed by Becki Cormier and production photography is by Dianna Lewis.

A Christmas Carol runs in-person December 9 & 10, 15 – 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM with matiness on Dec. 10 & 17 at 2:00 PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. A live-stream option is also available. For tickets and more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com.