FVRD and Province With $10M for Cultus Lake Waste Treatment Plant

Cultus Lake – A long time coming for Cultus Lake residents who wanted this project.

FVRD Regional Chair Taryn Dixon told FVN that the FVRD has received an infrastructure grant of nearly $10 million to help build the Cultus Lake Waste Water facility treatment that has been planned for what seemed an eternity.

Dixon put out a thank you to Federal and Provincial partners for their support in funding this project and to local Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon for her advocacy.

The FVRD and the province are looking forward to working with the Cultus Lake Park Board get this project completed. It’s a huge step toward protecting our lake. RFPs go out Friday December 2 so we are rolling.