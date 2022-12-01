BC Transit Comments on Winter Weather Service Impact

Fraser Valley ( BC Transit) – As winter weather continues throughout the province, BC Transit is reminding customers that they may experience some delays, detours or even cancellations when road conditions become challenging.



The safety of customers and drivers is top priority. While local government partners work hard to maintain the best road conditions possible, there are times when ice and snow can result in changes to BC Transit’s existing schedule on short notice. Delays are likely during icy conditions and poor visibility, detours may be required for certain routes due to elevation changes or unplowed roads and full service cancellations can occur when travel of any kind is determined to be unsafe.



When a change to scheduled service is required, customer alerts are posted on our web site as soon as possible. For the most up-to-date information, people can check bctransit.com or the Transit App. BC Transit also encourages customers to sign up to receive route specific email notifications on our site.

This is what the app looks like:

BC Transit App



Our operations throughout the province work hard to get our customers to their destination safely. All BC Transit vehicles are equipped with appropriate tires and our drivers are professional Class 2 trained to operate their buses in challenging conditions.



Public transit is a great alternative to driving and reduces the number of cars on the road in winter weather. For those choosing to take the bus during adverse weather conditions, here are some travel tips to consider:

· Leave more time for your journey;

· If your usual stop is on a hill, do your best to make your way to a stop on more level ground;

· Use a light or reflective gear to flag down the bus as visibility may be poor; and

· Have your fare/pass ready before boarding the bus.

BC Transit appreciates the patience of our customers this winter when road and weather conditions are challenging.