Trans Mountain Pipeline Update for Abbotsford, Chilliwack – November 30

Fraser Valley – The November 30 Update for the construction of the twinning of the TMX Pipeline through the Fraser Valley:

Abbotsford:

Angus Crescent and Lost Oakley Temporary Trail Closures

Angus Crescent and Lost Oakley Trails will be temporarily closed during construction in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Abbotsford. Please follow the direction of signage posted at major trail entrances and instructions of onsite personnel.

Mainland Sand and Gravel Construction Office and Yard

*Work on this site is currently underway.

This site is located at 37195 Ward Road in Abbotsford and may be used for the delivery and storage of construction materials and equipment, including stockpiling and staging of pipe; installation of temporary office buildings or trailers to support construction crews building the pipeline and associated facilities; and transportation of materials and equipment to and from the site.

Sumas Terminal

*Work at this site is currently underway.

Work at Sumas Terminal includes the installation of a new perimeter fence and installation of temporary infrastructure needed for construction, including a temporary laydown yard at the terminal on Trans Mountain property. There will be one new storage tank installed within the terminal and the development of a new fire water retention pond.

Chilliwack:

Chilliwack Pipeline Construction

*Work at this site is currently underway.

Work will commence in a series of phased activities along the pipeline right-of-way between Popkum and Boundary Road. This could include surveying, flagging and staking the right-of-way, mobilization of crews and equipment, preparing the right-of-way, clearing and grading, delivery and staging of pipe, trenching, welding, lowering of pipe, backfilling and restoration of the right-of-way.