Prop Guns Will Go Off in Maple Ridge for Filming of “The Painter” Monday December 5

Maple Ridge – The feature film “The Painter” will be filming in Maple Ridge. On Monday December 5, prop guns will be going off during filming and RCMP will be on set to supervise.

Shooting (pardon the pun) is from 7 AM to 10 PM

Interior and exterior scenes for a streaming action movie both in the interior of 22386 119 Ave and the exterior on the sidewalk. Some scenes include an exposed prop (airsoft) gun as well as moving vehicles. There will also be a camera position at the edge of Memorial Peace Park and a scene filmed in the back lot of Ridge Studios.

From Creative BC

THE PAINTER
Local Production Company: Painter Road Productions Ltd.
Director: Kimani Ray Smith
Production Manager: Jamie Lake
Production Coordinator: Patrick Tozer
Schedule: 11/28/2022 – 12/20/2022
Production Address: 1950 Franklin Street, Vancouver, Canada, V5L 1R2
Tel: (604) 257-4720
