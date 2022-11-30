Holiday CounterAttack Roadchecks Start This Weekend

Fraser Valley – ICBC and police are urging drivers to be responsible and plan for a safe ride home, as the December CounterAttack campaign kicks off this weekend.

Sadly, impaired driving still claims the lives of 64 people every year in B.C.*

If your holiday festivities involve alcohol, plan ahead to get home safely. If you’ve been drinking, don’t drive. Use a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare, take transit or use Operation Red Nose.

Police will be looking for impaired drivers at CounterAttack roadchecks set up throughout the province this holiday season. Police will also be rewarding designated drivers at many of these roadchecks with coffee vouchers donated by McDonald’s.

ICBC and police conduct two impaired driving education and enhanced enforcement campaigns every year to help create safer roads in B.C. Learn more facts and tips in ICBC’s infographic.