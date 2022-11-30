2022 Chilliwack Fall Radio Ratings – Star FM Remains #1, JR Country Chilliwack Debuted

Chilliwack – Radio ratings over the past year have gone through some major changes.

Numeris is used for major markets such as Vancouver and Toronto but they no longer publicly post their “numbers”.

radioCount stopped doing Abbotsford ratings as there is (technically) only one owner of stations in the market (Rogers). Therefore the owner won’t bother to pay for ratings.

There are ratings for Chilliwack on a year to year basis that are done in the fall. There are two major players in the Chilliwack market – Rogers (Star FM and Sonic) and Pattison (JR Country).

FVN has acquired basic rating numbers for the “Fall 2022 Book”.

Insiders call this a “flat book” as there were no major shifts in the ratings, even though two of the three local stations changed formats.

NOTE – that Sonic, while based in Vancouver for the past 22 years, remains licenced as a Chilliwack “spill” station.

NOTE – that this time last year, what is now 89.5 JR Country was 89.5 The Drive(Classic Hits). Also this time last year, Sonic ( Alt Rock) was Kiss Radio (Top 40)

Adults aged 25-54: Oct/Fall 2021 Oct/Fall 2022

Star 98.3 (CKSRFM) 17.5% 17.9%

89.5 JR Country (CHWKFM) 11.4% 11.3%

SONiC (CKKSFM) 6.8% 7.2%