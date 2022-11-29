Teddy Bears, Toque Tosses and Hockey 2022

Fraser Valley – The holiday season combined with teddy bears and toque tosses make for a great hockey experience.

We sometimes forget that these events are for those who are not so fortunate.

There are a number of events including:

Abbotsford Canucks – their Teddy Bear Toss will be happening on Saturday, December 3rd at 7pm, benefiting Archway Services Toys for Tots initiative. The game is at Abbotsford Centre against the Laval Rocket.

Chilliwack Chiefs – Saturday December 10 at the Chilliwack Coliseum against the Victoria Grizzlies.