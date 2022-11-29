District of Kent November 28 Council Highlights – Dike Cleanup, Electoral Boundary Redistribution – Agreement to Objection from the City of Chilliwack

Kent – The highlights from the District of Kent November 28 Council Meeting:

Dike Cleanup Summary and Concerns

In their latest report to Council, Friends of the Dykes brought up concerns around unauthorized vehicles driving on the dikes and suggested that a locked gate be installed across the trail. Mayor Pranger asked the Acting Director of Public Works to investigate for potential issues and solutions.

Electoral Boundary Redistribution Objection from the City of Chilliwack

Council received a letter on November 22nd from the City of Chilliwack, stating that the proposed Federal electoral boundary realignment is not in the best interest of the greater community.

The District had previously sent a letter with a similar position and Mayor Pranger is grateful that the City of Chilliwack agrees.

FVRD Chair Jason Lum stated the similar position at the first full council meeting for Chilliwack following the Municipal Elections. Kent and Agassiz have more in common with Chilliwack than with Abbltsford, Mission, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge or the Canyon and that the redistribution proposal ( based on population) does not make sense.

For more information on the proposed federal electoral district redistribution, please visit:

https://redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca/index_e.aspx

2022 Current Riding of Mission Matsqui Fraser Canyon

Mayor’s Update

On November 19, 2022, Mayor Pranger and several Councillors attended the Annual Agassiz Fire Department Year-End Banquet. The banquet is held to celebrate the fire department’s achievements. Mayor Pranger commented that their dedication, volunteerism, bravery, and commitment to our community is absolutely noteworthy. Congratulations to the Agassiz Fire Department on another successful year!

Mayor Pranger participated in a Zoom call with the Honourable Murray Rankin and Honourable Nathan Cullen on November 21st, where the topic of discussion was the removal of barriers for new housing. Mayor Pranger pointed out that the District is already removing those barriers but is in a deficit position with regards to land availability.

At the November 24th Fraser Valley Regional District Inaugural meeting, Mayor Pranger was elected Chair of the Regional District Hospital Board. Mission’s Mayor Paul Horn was appointed Acting Chair.

The Mayor was also honoured to attend the naming ceremony for Chief Andrew Victor and his mother, Patti Victor, on November 26, 2022. During what the Mayor described as a very moving ceremony; the Victors were given traditional names with deeply significant meanings.

During the Mayor’s report, Councillor Watchorn asked if there has been any discussion of setting up warming centres for the upcoming cold season. Mayor Pranger asked District staff to investigate the local need for such shelters and brought up an example of a couple she recently spoke to during an Olive Branch dinner. The couple mentioned how difficult it has been to find low-cost housing and the Mayor asks the public to get in touch with Agassiz Harrison Community Services if they know of any openings in our community.

https://agassiz-harrisoncs.ca/

(604) 796-2585

Fall Fair Update

Councillor Schwichtenberg noted in her report to Council that at the 4-H Achievement and Awards Night she attended on November 19th, it was announced that the date for the next Agassiz Fall Fair has changed to the 3rd Saturday after Labour Day to accommodate more rides at the fair, including the return of the Ferris wheel!