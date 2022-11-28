Tydel Foods Xmas Dinner Delivery To Those In Need

Chilliwack – Brigida Maddalena Crosbie has been a long time advocate for the homeless, underprivileged and for sex trade workers.She has also been a candidate for the Chilliwack Maoyor’s chair in years past.

Crosbie is also the owner and CEO for Tydel Foods. It is small community storefront which provides various frozen meat and poultry products for seniors and those who are income challenged.

As the cold weather is here, she regularly heats up soup, stew and chilli and makes the rounds to make sure street people have something to eat. Tydel Foods is not a replacement for social services. It is to augment.

Christmas is not a fun time to be out on the streets let alone not having the resources to eat a proper meal.

For the annual Christmas meals, volunteers and resources are needed.

From their Facebook page:

TYDEL Foods –

Community Helping Community!

We will be cooking up the hams and roast beef

Last Christmas our community came together to help make 350 meals that were all delivered behind closed doors to people in need.

I have no doubt that this number will be a lot higher this year.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

PLEASE DONATE

( all food must be cooked )

Mashed potatoes

Gravy

Any Vegetables

Stuffing

Cranberry sauce

Desserts ( pies / cup cakes etc )

Buns / Butter

Cash donation

** Gift bags of Christmas baking / cookies is also welcomed **

I will need volunteers in our shop between Dec 15 – 22nd to help put these meals together and we will also need volunteer drivers for each of those days.

** If you know anyone in need of a meal – or if you require a meal delivered to you – please call / text / private message me – I will need names and addresses of delivery please. 604-316-6015 **