Valley Community Football League First Ever “All Valley Probowl” December 10

Chilliwack- Plans are now in the works with BCCFA – BC Community Football and the Valley Community Football League for the VCFL’s First Ever All Valley Pro Bowl.

Slated for December 10, David Rooney VCFL President told FVN: “this is an All Valley event for the kids. We are running two divisions, Peewee and JB. Teams are made up of kids from every community club in the Valley. 30 kids per team, 120 kids playing in total. Games will be played in Chilliwack on Dec 10th. Broadcast on VBN. The coaching staff were chosen by the VCFL board so we are expecting a great showcase of every single player on the rosters. This game is 100% for the kids. It is participant funded and another low cost event for our members, supported by the BCCFA. Grassroots football is our mandate. Safe, fun and low cost.”

More to come.