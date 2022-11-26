UFV Sports Friday – Cougars Had Cascades Volleyball Number

Fraser Valley/Kelowna ( Jordie Arthur) – Women’s Volleyball: Cascades see four game win streak come to an end against Cougars



Abbotsford – The UFV Cascades saw their four-match win streak come to an end against the Mount Royal Cougars on Friday at the UFV Athletic Centre. The Cougars came out on top with set scores of 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, and 25-13.



With the win MRU improves to 6-3 on the year, while UFV falls to 4-5.



The Cascades started hot, grabbing an 11-5 lead thanks in part to two aces in quick succession from Natalie Lemoine-Sells. However, with the Cougars trailing 19-15, they scored 10 of the next 13 points to take the set 25-22.



The Cascades snatched an 18-12 lead in the second. After the Cougars scored the next four points, UFV would pull away once again to grab a 25-17 set win.



The teams traded blows throughout the third, but it was MRU that eked out a 19-15 advantage. The Cascades closed the gap to 19-17, but that was as close as they would get as the Cougars finished off the set 25-20.



The fourth was all MRU, as they gained leads of 10-5, 16-8, and 22-9 before ending the match 25-13 on an Emma Boyd kill.



Gabrielle Attieh paced the cascades on the night with 17 kills and 12 digs, while Lauren Attieh had 10 kills and 14 digs. Setter Cailin Bitter produced 11 digs, and 25 assists in the contest, while Mo Likness, Alicja Hardy-Francis, and Natalie Lemoine-Sells all had strong games at the net notching four blocks each.



Haley Roe led the way for MRU with a game-high 21 kills, while Quinn Pelland had 37 set assists and four blocks, and Sarah McKillican and Madison Marshall each had 16 digs.



“I think we fought hard” noted Bitter after the game, “a lot of the things that didn’t go our way, we know how to fix and put it into our control for tomorrow.”



The two teams finish off the weekend set on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the UFV Athletic Centre.



“The nice thing about Canada West is we get to go back-to-back. We learn from our games on Friday and work hard in video to play our best match on Saturday.”

Men’s Volleyball: Cascades start strong, but drop four-set decision to Cougars

Max Paddock made his first start at setter, helping the UFV Cascades get off to a great start on Friday, but in the end, it was the Mount Royal Cougars who came out on top. The Cascades came out flying to take the opening set 25-15, but MRU stormed back to take the next three sets 25-17, 25-16, and 25-21 to close out the match.



The win sees the Cougars improve to 6-3 on the year, while the Cascades drop to 2-7 this season.



The Cascades jumped out to a 10-3 lead early in the first, and Nimo Benne’s six kills and two aces in the set helped them cruise to the 25-15 set win.



The teams traded blows early in the second, but with the score even at 13 MRU grabbed control. Two kills from Max Haronga and an ace from Luis Lange helped them notch six of the next seven points to give them a 19-14 advantage before taking the set 25-17.



The Cougars found an extra gear again in the middle of the third. They held a 14-12 lead but scored seven of the next eight points to take an eight-point lead in the set before finishing it off 25-16.



Both teams fought to get the upper hand in the fourth, but it was MRU who came out on top scoring five of the final seven points in the match to clinch the decisive set 25-21.



Benne led the Cascades offensively with 17 kills and three aces, while Paddock finished the match with 32 set assists and nine digs.



“We started making a few too many mistakes giving them the ball and giving them a chance to have a good attack at us,” noted Paddock after the game, “but they make their errors too, so we have to capitalize on that and keep the pressure on them.”



The two teams face off once again on Saturday with the first serve set to go at 5 p.m. at the UFV Athletic Centre. You can also catch all the action live on Canada West TV.

Women’s Basketball: Season-high from Gobeil not enough as Cascades fall to Heat



Kelowna – Maddy Gobeil scored a season-high 25 points on Friday, but it was not enough as the UFV Cascades lost their first game of the season 66-54 to the UBCO Heat. The Cascades, who came into this contest ranked third in the nation, see their record fall to 6-1 while the Heat improve to 5-2 on the year.



The Heat got off to a good start, scoring the first eight points of the game on their way to outscore the Cascades 18-10 in the first quarter. UBCO led by as many as 10 in the first half, and although UFV would cut their lead to just one early in the third quarter, the Heat stayed in control to eventually close it out with a 12-point victory.



“We aren’t getting the starts that we want,” noted UFV bench boss Al Tuchscherer after the game. “When you are going down eight to 10 points in games you can only play catch up so many times before it gets you, and tonight it got us.”



The Cascades struggled offensively on the night, shooting 29.2% from the field, which included going 3-17 in the third quarter. In contrast the Heat managed to shoot 40.6% from the field.



Gobeil added seven rebounds to go with her 25 points on the night to lead the Cascades, while Julia Tuchscherer chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds in the effort.



Al Tuchscherer praised his team’s leading scorer post game.



“Maddy is a competitor, so we know what we are going to get from her every night. She wants to score and be aggressive that way. She does her job and that is what we need from our veteran players.”



Alessia Brutto led the way for the Heat with 15 points, while Sofia Ainsa Lluch had 14 points and a game-high seven steals. Jaeli Ibbetson added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.



The two teams face off once again on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. in Kelowna and can be watched live on Canada West TV.