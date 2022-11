Vancouver/BC Place – A 4th quarter offensive explosion and a strong defensive effort secures a spot in the @BCHSFB AAA Championship Game at @BCPlace for the GW Graham Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies beat St Thomas Moore 27-10 in the first semi final game on Saturday November 26.

They will face the winner of the other semi-final which is Vancouver College or Carson Graham.

More to come.

Video and Picture Courtesy Jilly McCaughan

G W Graham Grizzlies Punch Ticket to BC AAA High School Football Final/Nov 26/Jilly McCaughan

You can review the game feed here: