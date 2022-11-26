‘Constable Scarecrow’ Joins Mission RCMP to Help Tackle Speeding

Mission —Mission RCMP welcomed a life-size cut-out of a police officer named ‘Constable Scarecrow’ to its Traffic Unit recently. It will be used throughout the city to prompt speeders to slow down.

“Road safety is one of Mission RCMP’s priorities,” said Inspector Ted Lewko, Mission RCMP Officer-in-Charge. “The Constable Scarecrow initiative focuses on deterring speeding, which can result in collisions causing serious injury or death.”

Detachments throughout the province have used Constable Scarecrow as an effective way to tackle speeding since the initiative first piloted in 2018. Speed is a leading cause of preventable collisions resulting in serious injury or death.

“When it comes to public safety, we know that Mission expects us to bring creativity to the table,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Constable Scarecrow is a very inexpensive resource, but he has proven effective in other communities, so we are excited to welcome him to the RCMP here in Mission.”

Mission drivers can expect to see Constable Scarecrow on the street alongside speed reader boards in the coming weeks.