RAN Chilliwack Mission in Need of Kids Snacks, Turkey and Touques Sales

Chilliwack – The Ruth and Naomi Mission is in need for certain foods and clothing for the Christmas Season.

Can you spare a turkey this holiday season?

​RAN is looking for donations of whole turkeys to help supply food for their annual Christmas dinner.

This dinner feeds clients at the shelter, interchange, and those in need in the community. ​

If you’d like to donate, please call to arrange a drop-off time (604.795.2322) ​

RAN has toques for sale! ALL proceeds from each sale go towards the work RAN is doing here in the community. You can snag an adult one for $25, and one for the kiddos for $15. RAN have limited quantities, so be sure to get your order in soon! ​

All orders can be picked up at RAN on the next business day from when your order is placed (46129 Princess Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 0J1). RAN are not offering shipping at this time. ​

Do you love snacks as much as the kiddos in the RAN Family Centre? This month, RAN are in need of shelf-stable school snacks – things like:



+ Granola bars

+ Pudding cups

+ Fruit leathers

+ More



Please note: Before dropping off your item donations, please call reception to find out how to proceed: 604-795-2322

380. That’s how many meals RAN serve. Every. Single. Day. ​ That’s over 138,000 meals a year. ​



That’s a lot of work. And RAN wouldn’t be able to do it without your support. ​



Every donation you make and every volunteer hour you commit has a direct impact on the lives of Chilliwack’s most vulnerable. ​



Please consider volunteering in their meal service program this winter. It’s a fulfilling way to have an individual impact in your community. ​

It’s also a thoughtful and enlightening group activity. You can organize your friends, family or workplace to volunteer together. ​



Whatever amount of time you have to commit is valuable, please visit RANmission.ca to find out how you can lend your support. ​

Ruth and Naomi’s Mission/Nov 2022

​