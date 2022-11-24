SurreyCares Seeks Support from Local Businesses for the Second Annual “Toonies for Tomorrow” Campaign February 2023

Surrey – SurreyCares Community Foundation announce the second annual Toonies for Tomorrow campaign, which will run From February 1 to 23rd, 2023. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Food For Everyone Fund, which was established to increase food security in Surrey and reduce hunger. This fund supports community kitchens and gardens and other low-barrier programming to secure the goals of the fund.



SurreyCares Community Foundation needs Surrey businesses to anchor the “Toonies for Tomorrow” campaign. You can volunteer your business as a sponsor, fundraiser, and supporter in any way you would like to increase the impact of the Food for Everyone Fund for years to come. Sponsor businesses procured will support this campaign with the “Toonies at the Till” program. Donations boxes are available for you to place at the till of any local business that would like to participate. Donations can also be collected through your point of sale system. February is the perfect month to launch this campaign, as it is the month to celebrate love.



We know that Surrey is amongst Canada’s fastest-growing cities and is expected to become BC’s largest city by 2030. Building a solid financial base for this fund is critical to supporting our community’s growing and diverse needs, one of those significant needs being food security. Imagine if every community member is inspired to share their passion for the community by donating a Toonie. This would achieve the campaign goal of $1.22 million to support our community!

“We are immensely grateful for the community’s support of the Food for Everyone Fund to date. The fund is small and impactful. We need to grow to keep pace with food security needs in Surrey,” explains Christine Buttkus, Executive Director SurreyCares Community Foundation.



The Food For Everyone Fund has already provided its first grant to the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation’s Food Hamper program. It intends to support many more organizations supporting the Surrey community for years. With the community’s support, we can do much more.



“Give a Toonie Today, Change Someone’s Tomorrow.”



How to Participate: