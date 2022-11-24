Major Roof Restoration in Progress at Mission Museum

Mission – The roof of the Mission Museum is currently being restored with era-specific cedar shingles that will conserve the historic value of this iconic downtown building for years to come.

This project is part of a larger asset management plan that charts future building restoration projects with careful consideration of heritage conservation standards.

“Like Mission itself, our museum is small, but impressive,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “The Mission District Historical Society, has done an excellent job of capturing and preserving our history, both outside and inside the museum. Restoring the roof is a critical step in making sure that we maintain the heart of our downtown and preserve our heritage.”

The roof restoration project started earlier this month and will complete in early 2023. In addition to the roof, cleaning of the exterior walls will also take place.

The City of Mission gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development for this project.

During construction the Mission Museum may be temporarily closed. Check their website for more information.

﻿

Interesting facts about the building:

It was first built on First Avenue in 1907 and was moved to its current location on Second Avenue in 1947;

It was built from a prefabricated kit purchased from the British Columbia Mills, Timber and Trading Company. Numerous examples of this style of building still exist today across North America and most of them are community landmarks, just like Mission’s; and

Over the years, it has served as a bank, a library, and now as home to Mission’s museum.