Abbotsford – AbbyPD is participating in a STUFF-A-CRUISER TOY DRIVE in partnership with the UFV Cascades.

It concludes this Saturday night, November 26.

Drop off any unwrapped toy at the UFV Athletics Centre , then enjoy Cascades athletics (or if you are heading for the Abbotsford Centre for the Offspring concert).

All toys will be donated to the pediatric centre at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.