Mission Road Camera Page Showing Seven Locations

Mission – Residents can now check the conditions of select local roads for traffic and weather before they leave home with the help of the City’s new road cameras webpage on mission.ca.

The page was launched to allow open access to seven cameras installed at intersections around the city. Whether used for checking out the road conditions during a snow event or seeing the traffic levels, the traffic cameras support smarter planning by both City staff and residents alike.

“Our recent Citizen Satisfaction Survey indicated that road safety improvements are one of the top priorities for Missionites,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “These cameras are a perfect example of strategic infrastructure. For a very reasonable cost, they allow both the City and citizens to monitor key intersections. That will allow us to deploy our plows and make it possible for drivers to make the safest possible decisions about their routes.”

Cameras are in operation at the following locations across the city:

7th & Hurd Cedar & Best Cannon’s Pitd Cardinal & Dewdney Trunk Rd Dewdney Trunk Rd & Wilson Keystone & Aherne Stave & Squire

A camera at Stave and Best will be online soon.

The cameras refresh every five or fifteen minutes, depending on the location.

See the cameras in action on the Road Camera page.