Chilliwack Hospice Society Annual Memorial Celebration Returns Indoors to Vineyard Community Centre on Wednesday, November 23

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospice Society invites to join Chilliwack Hospice Society for a time of reflection and support in the company of others whose loved one has died.

Following two years of their Illumination Memorial walks (at Sardis Park), the Chilliwack Hospice Society Annual Memorial Celebration returns indoors to Vineyard Community Centre on Wednesday, November 23.

• Everyone is welcome to attend
• Bring a framed photo of your loved one
• Light refreshments will be served

Please RSVP to Laurie McNaught, Community Outreach & Education Manager, by calling (604) 795-4660 or emailing laurie@chilliwackhospice.org

