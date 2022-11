Cultus Lake Park – The Annual Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department food drive is December 9.



Cultus Lake Fire Department members will be going door to door within Cultus Lake Park to collect donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Place your packaged essential goods and non-perishable food on your front step for collection or drop off your donations at the Cultus Lake Park office Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.