OPINION – MP Vis Wants Airlines to Establish Direct Flights Between Canada and Punjabi Heartland

Ottawa/Mission/Matsqui/Fraser Canyon – Brad Vis, the MP for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon and Conservative Shadow Minister of Small Business Recovery and Growth, along with Conservative colleagues are calling for airlines to establish direct flights between Canada and Amritsar, India.

Last week the Canada and Indian Governments renegotiated the Canada-India Air Transport Agreement that grants new rights to airlines including repealing the previous limit of 35 flights per week to unlimited flights between nations.

“As Conservative MPs, it’s our mission to empower people and cut unnecessary bureaucratic red tape. Thanks to the over 14,000 Canadians who signed my petition to establish direct flights between Canada and Amritsar, government is clearing the way for take-off,” said MP Vis.

Now it’s up to airlines. Conservative Deputy Leader Tim Uppal, Shadow Minister for Finance Jasraj Singh Hallan, Shadow Minister for Transport Mark Strahl and Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth Brad Vis, wrote to Air Canada and Air India on fulfilling high market demand and bolstering bonds between Canada and India here.