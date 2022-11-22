OPINION – Chilliwack Giants Asking For End of Season Public Feedback

Chilliwack – As the season winds down and we get ready for the holiday season, the Chilliwack Giants have just one more thing to ask.

Chilliwack Giants would like to collect feedback on the season overall. Chilliwack Giants would love to hear what worked, what didn’t, how was your experience with your coaches and team, any feedback on the officials Chilliwack Giants had during the season and anything else you would like to share.

Nothing changes without the voices of those who have the experience. Don’t be shy to share the good, the bad or the ugly.

Please send to feedback@chilliwackgiants.com

If you would like to remain anonymous please advise as well.