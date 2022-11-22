Chilliwack Stingrays Summer Swim Club Winter Fit 2023 – January 4 to April 30

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Stingrays Summer Swim Club Winter Fit 2023 is January 4 to April 30.

All events are at the Cheam Pool:

*Mondays and Wednesdays – 4 lanes from 6:30-8:30pm at the Cheam Pool

*Sundays – 5 lanes from 7:30-9:30am, two lanes and leisure pool space from 9:30-11:00am at the Cheam Pool

Holidays: No Swim Practice

Family Day – Feb 19th and 20th

Spring Break – March 20th – 26th, 1st week off and 2nd week is our regular schedule.

Easter – April 9th and 10th

*BIG CHANGE Mondays & Wednesdays at the Cheam Centre $200

Jr Stingrays 6:30 – 7:30pm ages 5-10

Sr Stingrays 7:30 – 8:30pm ages 9+

Sundays at the Cheam Center $130

7:30 – 8:30am Intermediate & Senior Stingrays

7:30 – 8:30am Masters

8:30 – 9:30am Pups

​

Jr Pup Sessions Sundays at the Cheam Centre $80

Jr Pup sessions are 30 minutes sessions, for ages 3 to 6 & is for our beginner swimmers that are unable to swim 25m unassisted. These sessions run Sundays at the Cheam Center.

Swimmers must be potty trained!

6 sessions- Jan 8th to Feb 12th

6 sessions- Feb 26th to April 16th No practice Sunday, March 20th and April 9th.

8:00am

9:30am

10:00am

10:30am

https://cui.active.com/sports-reg/login…