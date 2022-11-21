Snowfall Warning for Coquihalla – Monday Night to Wednesday Morning – 15 to 20 cms of Heavy Snow

Coquihalla – While the Fraser Valley will have 5C and rain, that means a heavy snowfall warning is now up for the Coquihaal.

Between Merritt and Hope, from Monday night to Wednesday morning, you can expect 15 to 20 cms of the heavy white snow hitting the highway.

From Environment Canada: 3:58 PM PST Monday 21 November 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Heavy snow is forecast.



Location: Coquihalla Summit, Rogers pass, North and West Columbia including the cities of Blue River and Revelstoke especially to the west of Revelstoke.



Time Span: tonight through early Wednesday morning.



Hazard: Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm with low visibility in heavy snow.



Remarks: An intense frontal system will move across the BC interior. Light snow will intensify tonight and persist through Tuesday, tapering to light flurries or stopping early Wednesday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.



Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.