Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Someone in Chilliwack has a major BC Lottery Ticket in their possession worth $1 Million.

With the November 19 Lotto 649 Draw – the “classic” numbers are 12 16 21 32 38 45 and the bonus is 15.

For the Gold Ball $1M winner in Chilliwack – 18489178-01

Extra numbers are 23 49 52 67.

Number and prize info from BCLC is here.

The next 649 Draw on Wednesday is $22M.