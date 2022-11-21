Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, CYPE Business Mingler – Thursday November 24

Abbotsford – The winner of the 2022 Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards are listed below.
The November CYPE (Company of Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs) Christmas Mingler is Thursday November 24. This CYPE event is at the Trading Post Eatery, from 4 to 6PM.
This member-exclusive event is for CYPE and Chamber Members.
* Socialize over drinks & appetizers
* Win door prizes
* Meet representatives of the CYPE Leadership Council
The 2022 Abbotsford Business Excellence Award Winners are:
Home Based Business Excellence
Sponsored by Blackwood Building Centre Ltd.
Walk-In Tubs Fraser Valley
Tourism Excellence
Sponsored by Tourism Abbotsford
EcoDairy
Manufacturing & Production Excellence
Sponsored by BDC
New World Technologies Inc.
Agricultural & Agri-Business Excellence
Sponsored by MNP
Janzen Poultry
Consumer Services Excellence (1-5 Employees)
Sponsored by Sevenoaks Shopping Centre
Kelson Group
Consumer Services Excellence (6+ Employees)
Sponsored by Prospera Credit Union
Hub Motor Service
Entrepreneur of the Year
Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank
Jenna Robins
Non-Profit Organization of the Year
Sponsored by Baker Newby LLP
Archway Community Services
Corporate Social Responsibility
Sponsored by University of the Fraser Valley
Little Sprout Café
New Business of the Year
Sponsored by City of Abbotsford
MAG Security Ltd.
Established Business of the Year (1-19 Employees)
Sponsored by KPMG
Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill
Established Business of the Year (20+ Employees)
Sponsored by The Abbotsford News
Clearway Car & Truck Rentals