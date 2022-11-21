Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, CYPE Business Mingler – Thursday November 24

Abbotsford – The winner of the 2022 Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards are listed below.

Website info is here.

The November CYPE (Company of Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs) Christmas Mingler is Thursday November 24. This CYPE event is at the Trading Post Eatery, from 4 to 6PM.

This member-exclusive event is for CYPE and Chamber Members.

* Socialize over drinks & appetizers

* Win door prizes

* Meet representatives of the CYPE Leadership Council

The 2022 Abbotsford Business Excellence Award Winners are:

Home Based Business Excellence

Sponsored by Blackwood Building Centre Ltd.

Walk-In Tubs Fraser Valley

Tourism Excellence

Sponsored by Tourism Abbotsford

EcoDairy

Manufacturing & Production Excellence

Sponsored by BDC

New World Technologies Inc.

Agricultural & Agri-Business Excellence

Sponsored by MNP

Janzen Poultry

Consumer Services Excellence (1-5 Employees)

Sponsored by Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Kelson Group

Consumer Services Excellence (6+ Employees)

Sponsored by Prospera Credit Union

Hub Motor Service

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

Jenna Robins

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Sponsored by Baker Newby LLP

Archway Community Services

Corporate Social Responsibility

Sponsored by University of the Fraser Valley

Little Sprout Café

New Business of the Year

Sponsored by City of Abbotsford

MAG Security Ltd.

Established Business of the Year (1-19 Employees)

Sponsored by KPMG

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill

Established Business of the Year (20+ Employees)

Sponsored by The Abbotsford News

Clearway Car & Truck Rentals