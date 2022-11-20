Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – Next Meeting December 1

Chilliwack (Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack) – Do you or someone you know have Prostate issues?

Free Information and Awareness Group Meetings for Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack:

December 1

This meeting will be held online using Zoom. If you do not receive an invitation and would like to attend, please send Dale an email.

The next meeting using Zoom will be on Thursday, December 1st at 7:00 PM. The speaker will be Shannon Smith from Inspire Health. She will be talking Nutrition and Prostate Cancer after treatment. Open discussion to follow.



Spouses are very welcome and invited to attend.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions and discuss any Prostate issues and visit with a number of PC survivors after the presentation.

Coffee and refreshments will be available and everyone is welcome.

For more info on your questions:

Dale Erikson (604) 824-5506

Dave Eno (604 792 0300)