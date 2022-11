Chilliwack – It’s the annual Valley Huskers Fill The Freezer Fundraiser.

Yes, we know, say that three time real fast..lol.

The Valley Huskers Football Club are teaming up with Fraser Valley Meats to get your freezers full and raise a bit of money for the team.

Head over to the website and check out the delicious products offered. www.valleyhuskers.ca/fill-the-freezer