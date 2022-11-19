Chilliwack Fire Contained Mobile Home Fire on Sumas Prairie Road – Propane Tank Secured and Person Inside is Safe

Chilliwack – On Saturday morning @11AM, Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire, located in the 6700 block of Sumas Prairie Rd. On arrival, fire crews reported seeing smoke and heavy flame on the exterior wall surface and into the roof structure of a single storey residential mobile home.

30 Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6. Fire crews not only had to deal with the structure on fire, they also had to deal with a large propane tank that was in the area of the fire. Crews were able to quickly establish a water supply. While fighting the structure fire, crews also had to deploy water to the propane tank to cool it down. The structure sustained major fire and smoke damage.

The occupant who was home watching television, could see smoke outside the structure and upon investigation, witnessed flames on the exterior. The occupant safely evacuated the residence and quickly called 9-1-1.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.