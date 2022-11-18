chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 17, 2022. What to Do with Stolen Shopping Carts, Restorative Justice Programs Including Operation Red Nose, Local Shutterbug Shots of New Canadian Tire (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 17, 2022. What to do with Stolen Shopping Carts, Restorative Justice Programs Including Operation Red Nose, Local Shutterbug Shots of New Canadian Tire.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Conditional discharge for a COVID-related rage “incident” in a grocery store.
• What to do with stolen shopping carts? – Onus placed on the owners.
• BC electoral boundaries under the microscope.
AND
• Football playoffs for the Grizzlies!
PLUS…
Interview: Steve Roukema, Chilliwack Restorative Justice
Interview: Jeff Webb, The Vineyard Community Centre
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
