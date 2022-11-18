chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 17, 2022. What to Do with Stolen Shopping Carts, Restorative Justice Programs Including Operation Red Nose, Local Shutterbug Shots of New Canadian Tire (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 17, 2022. What to do with Stolen Shopping Carts, Restorative Justice Programs Including Operation Red Nose, Local Shutterbug Shots of New Canadian Tire.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Conditional discharge for a COVID-related rage “incident” in a grocery store.

• What to do with stolen shopping carts? – Onus placed on the owners.

• BC electoral boundaries under the microscope.

AND

• Football playoffs for the Grizzlies!

PLUS…

Interview: Steve Roukema, Chilliwack Restorative Justice

Interview: Jeff Webb, The Vineyard Community Centre

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

Thank you for watching! If you have a news story you’d like us to mention, send us an email to news@chilltv.ca.

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™