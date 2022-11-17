Surrey City Orchestra Presents The Nutcracker – November 26

Surrey – On November 26, Surrey’s very own professional orchestra, Surrey City Orchestra (SCO), will be performing the holiday favourite Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker.

For this Nutcracker, instead of the Surrey City Orchestra being joined by only ballerinas, several cultural dance groups from across the Fraser Valley will make their way across the stage in a performance to celebrate the diversity of the city.

The Surrey City Orchestra will be performing a 90-minute abridged version of the ballet led by Maestro Leslie Dala. The Surrey City Orchestra will be joined by Snowflake, Mother Ginger and Sugar Plum Fairy dancers from The Central Dance Academy, Arab dancers from the Ammara Dance Company, and the Trepak, performed by the Kvitka Ukrainian School of Dance. The choreography will be directed by Tyra Sargeant, Larissa Trafananko,and Lisa Jordan. Also featured are the award winning Surrey Children’s Choir directed by Stephen Horning.

Tickets are $20-30 and available here or at the door.

Saturday November 26 at 7:30pm

Website: www.surreycityorchestra.org