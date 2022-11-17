450-Seat Addition to GW Graham Secondary School Now Complete

Sardis – The 450-seat addition has been completed at GW Graham Secondary school.

“It’s so exciting to see another expansion project completed in Chilliwack, supporting student learning in modern and inspiring environments,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This is the fourth new or expanded school that we have completed in Chilliwack since 2017, showing our government’s commitment to providing students with beneficial learning environments.”

Students at GW Graham Secondary school have an expanded place to learn because of a $23.9-million investment from the Province. The recently completed addition added 450 seats to the school, bringing the total capacity to 1,400 seats and eliminating the need for eight portables. The addition will help the district keep pace with enrolment as the South Side neighbourhood of Chilliwack continues to grow.

“Our government is working hard to support families in Chilliwack, and one of the ways we’re doing that is by investing in schools,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “The addition at GW Graham Secondary will give parents peace of mind that there is space for their kids at schools close to home.”

The addition at GW Graham Secondary is a part of $100 million in investments made by government since 2017 to improve schools for students, families and staff in Chilliwack. Other investments include the Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle school, a 240-seat addition at Vedder Elementary, and the Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary school that opened in September 2021. More than 2,200 seats have been added to the Chilliwack School District as a result of these investments.

“It’s exciting to see the opening of this beautiful new addition,” said Willow Reichelt, chair, Chilliwack Board of Education. “We appreciate the provincial government’s continued investments in permanent learning spaces for our rapidly growing district.”