MP Mark Strahl on One-Year Anniversary of B.C. Flooding and Mudslides

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – In a media blast, Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, delivered a statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday marking one year since the November 2021 B.C. flooding and mudslides:

“It’s been one year this week since many B.C. communities, including my own, were devastated by flooding and mudslides.”

“We mark the anniversary of this event, but more importantly the selflessness and heroism of the people who took action to help their fellow British Columbians in their time of need.”

“Farmers who put their lives at risk to save the animals on Sumas Prairie.”

“Volunteers who filled sandbags through the night to save a threatened pump station, farms and family homes.”

“People who provided food and shelter to stranded strangers.”

“Angling guides providing critical search and rescue services.”

“First responders, soldiers and road crews all doing whatever was needed to keep us safe.”

“One year later, some of the land and some of our neighbours still bear the scars of this traumatic event. We will be there to help them heal, no matter how long it takes.”

“While we will never forget the devastating impact that the unprecedented rains brought last year, we will also remember the spirit of unity and the sense of community that brought us together like never before.”

