MP Brad Vis, Critical of the Auditor General of Canada’s report on Indigenous Services Canada Emergency Management in First Nation Communities

Mission/Ottawa – In a media statement, MP Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon and Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth issued a statement in response to the Auditor General of Canada’s report on Indigenous Services Canada (ISC)’s emergency management in First Nation communities.

“Once again, vulnerable populations have been disproportionally affected by the failure of the government’s ability to actively manage crisis situations. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) spent $828 million on emergency management in the last four years and has little to show for it. They were consistently more reactive than preventative,” said MP Vis. “In the last few years, B.C. has experienced an unprecedented number of disasters. Communities are frustrated because ISC continues to delay application approvals that would measurably improve community safety in a time of disaster.”

“To hear there is a backlog of 112 infrastructure projects is completely unacceptable,” continued MP Vis. “Prevention of emergencies is vital to keeping our communities safe, as well as being more cost effective when compared to responding to and recovering from emergencies. ISC needs to resolve this backlog and expedite funding before another disaster occurs. It is incumbent upon us to work with First Nation communities immediately.”