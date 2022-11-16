BC Métis Students to Receive $7.1M for Expanded Skills Training – Local Reaction

Victoria/Chilliwack – Anne Kang, B.C.’s Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, announced $7.1 million for skills training toward Métis Nation British Columbia’s (MNBC) Ministry of Skills Training, Employment, and Post-Secondary to support Métis learners. Kang made the announcement during a reception commemorating the life of Louis Riel.

“We honour Louis Riel’s sacrifice and courage. We honour the significant contributions of the Métis people to British Columbia, and we acknowledge the struggles that Métis people continue to face,” said Kang. “Our government is committed to working together to make life better for Métis people throughout B.C., including through critical investments in education and skills training.”

The funding will support Métis learners in occupational skills training programs, such as apprenticeships, trades, skills upgrades, certificates and recertifications, micro-credentials and other courses leading to employment. Approximately 1,000 people are expected to participate in the program. This program will support Métis citizens looking to advance their education and training, and equip them with job-ready skills.

This funding builds on a milestone in September 2022, when MNBC supported more than 1,825 training and post-secondary education requests by Métis citizens, which is a historic number for the organization. To date, more than 2,100 learners and job seekers have received support through MNBC’s Ministry of Skills Training, Employment, and Post-Secondary programs.

Peter Lang, President – Chilliwack Metis Association told FVN:

I’m personally happy to see the Province recognizing Metis Nation in BC and, in particular, our Meties learners who will directly benefit from this skills training. Locally, in Chilliwack, the Metis Association is working hard to identify and connect with our younger students so we can support them as the grow and to direct them towards important programs like the one announced today, on Louis Riel Day.