April Verch and Cody Walters Strum Into Harrison – Saturday November 26 (VIDEO)

Harrison – April Verch and Cody Walters strum into Harrison on November 26.

Verch and Walters began playing together in 2007 when Walters joined the April Verch Band as bassist. Initially formed as a pickup band centered around Verch’s own fiddle and dance stylings in 2000, the band grew and blossomed into an established trio of world-class musicians, spanning several musical traditions and backgrounds, yet all united in their mission to share the music they love. Together they have traveled to four continents, performed in fourteen countries, and played everywhere from tiny pubs and dusty festival workshops all the way to legendary stages such as the Kennedy Center and the Ryman Auditorium. In 2018—fittingly amidst their ever-busy tour schedule—April and Cody were married.

The show will begin at 7:30 pm but doors will open at 6:30 pm to avoid any lineups. A bar and concession will be available. The show will be two 45 min sets with a short intermission.

Facebook information is here.