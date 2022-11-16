Abbotsford Police Department Annual John Goyer Memorial ALS Charity Golf Tournament Raises $32K

Abbotsford – Members of the Abbotsford Police Department, who voluntarily organize the Annual John Goyer Memorial ALS Charity Golf Tournament presented Wendy Toyer, Executive Director of the ALS Society of BC with a cheque in the amount of $32,000 from the proceeds of the 2022 tournament.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of the Abbottsford Police, the Abbotsford Police Member’s Benevolent Fund, presenting sponsor Flaman Fitness and all sponsors of the tournament. The proceeds from the tournament support patient service programs provided by the ALS Society of BC. Since the inception of the tournament, after John’s passing in 2006, $194,426 has been raised.”- Wendy Toyer

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS) is a disease that gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. ALS can happen to anyone at any time and is not contagious. There are no effective treatments for ALS and no cure, yet. The ALS Society of BC created PROJECT HOPE to provide people living with ALS in BC access to enhanced clinical care including clinical trials, support services and to expedite ALS research. The ALS Society of BC is committed to cure ALS through funding research, while advocating for and supporting people living with ALS.

In photo L-R:

Colleen Mitchell, Investigative Assistant Abbotsford Police

Holly Ross, Investigative Assistant Abbotsford Police

Jodi Christie, Detective Abbotsford Police

Wendy Toyer, Executive Director ALS Society of BC

Josh Villadiego, Manager Flaman Fitness, Abbotsford the presenting sponsor of the tournament.