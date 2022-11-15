Last Call for Your Input re: BC Electoral Boundaries Commission – Fraser Valley Could Be Affected

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The deadline to provide input on proposed changes to B.C.’s provincial electoral districts is Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

On October 3, the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission released its Preliminary Report. It recommends the creation of six new provincial ridings and substantial changes to the boundaries of many existing electoral districts.

For Fraser Valley-Langley-Maple Ridge:

Current Electoral Districts Proposed Electoral Districts

Abbotsford-Mission to Abbotsford-Mission

Abbotsford South to Abbotsford South

Abbotsford West to Abbotsford West

Chilliwack to Chilliwack-Cultus Lake

Chilliwack-Kent to Chilliwack North

Langley to Langley-Aldergrove

Langley East to Langley-Murrayville

Maple Ridge-Mission to Langley-Willoughby

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows to Maple Ridge East

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Since then, the Commission has been encouraging British Columbians to share their views on these recommendations.

“Public input from people across the province is vital to our process,” said Justice Nitya Iyer, Chair of the Commission. “We encourage anyone who has not already provided input to do so before the deadline by filling out our website survey or by writing to us directly.”

Under the Electoral Boundaries Commission Act, an electoral boundaries commission must be appointed after every second provincial election to review and propose changes to provincial electoral districts in British Columbia. If approved by the Legislative Assembly, the proposed boundaries will be used for the next two provincial elections.

The Commission’s Final Report must be submitted to the Legislative Assembly by April 3, 2023.

To read the preliminary report or provide input on the Commission’s recommendations, visit the Commission’s website.

2022 Boundary Proposal Chilliwack Cultus Lake