Cultus Lake Zoning Bylaw Public Information Meeting on Building Height and Parking – Wednesday November 16 at Cultus Lake Community School

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Park Board (CLPB) and Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) have initiated a project to review the current Cultus Lake Zoning Bylaw (Bylaw No. 1375(External link)) due to rising concerns regarding specific aspects of development within the community.

Both organizations need your feedback on ‘Building Heights’ and ‘Parking Requirements’. Register today to give your feedback.

The scope of the review is limited to the following:

Review and analyze building height and grade in the R-3 (Waterfront Residential) and R-4 (Hillside Residential) zones; and,

Review the parking requirements for R-3 (Waterfront Residential) zoned lots on First Avenue.

@CultusLakePark November 16, from 6 – 8PM at Cultus Lake Community School, 71 Sunnyside Blvd.

On line contact information is here.