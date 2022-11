Chilliwack Basketball Club Winter Break Camps for Boys and Girls – December 28 to 30

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Basketball Club Winter Break Camps for Boys and Girls are December 28 to 30.

This skills Camp for Boys and Girls in Grades 1 – 10 will be at Sardis Secondary.

THE 3 DAY CAMP IS FOR PLAYERS WANTING TO DEVELOP THEIR BASKETBALL SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE WHILE PLAYING GAMES AND BEING LED BY A PASSIONATE AND EXPERIENCED COACHING STAFF

Co – Ed: Grades 1 – 3

9am – 10:30am ($100)

Co – Ed: Grades 4- 6

9am – 11am ($120)

Boys: Grades 7 & 8 –

11:30am – 2pm ($120)

Girls: Grades 7 & 8 –

11:30am – 2pm ($120)

Boys: Grades 9 & 10 –

2pm – 4:30pm ($120)

Go online at www.chilliwackbasketballclub.ca to register or contact infochilliwackbasketballclub@gmail.com or at 799 8035 to ask any questions about the camp.