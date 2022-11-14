47th Annual Chilliwack Christmas Craft Market – Heritage Park – November 16 to 20

Chilliwack – The 47th Annual Chilliwack Christmas Craft Market is once again at Heritage Park from November 16 to 20.

They are back and better than ever.

The Chilliwack Community Arts Council once again presents the 47th annual Chilliwack Christmas Craft Market.

This event features over 200 unique artists and artisans. Your favorites are returning along with some incredible new talented vendors. Get your holiday shopping done in one place this year while supporting local businesses.

This event is at Chilliwack Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way.

Nov. 18 ~ 12 – 8

Nov. 19 ~ 10 – 6

Nov. 20 ~ 10 – 4

Admission is $5.00

Children under 10 are free.

