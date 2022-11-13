UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Hoops Continue To Dominate

Fraser Valley (Jordie Arthur) UFV Women’s Basketball Team is now 4-0!

Abbotsford – Natalie Rathler and the UFV Cascades improved to 4-0 on the season with a 69-58 win over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday. This was the second win in two nights for the Cascades over the Bisons, which sees Manitoba’s record drop to 0-4 after two weeks of play.

Rathler scored a game-high 21 points and added seven rebounds in the victory, while teammates Deanna Tuchscherer and Maddy Gobeil scored 17 and 15 respectively. Julia Tuchscherer also had a big night with 14 points, 14 boards, and seven assists.

Autumn Agar led the Bisons with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Emily Johnson scored eight points, and Lauren Bartlett chipped in seven points and nine assists.

The Cascades found themselves down 13-9 in the first quarter but finished off the frame with a 9-0 run to head into the second with a lead. The teams traded blows for the remainder of the half, but the Cascades maintained their eight-point margin into halftime.

The Bisons fought to keep the score close, and Brynn Endicott managed a pair of buckets at the end of the third to bring them withing five. Gobeil and Rathler took over for the Cascades in the fourth. Gobeil notched 10 points, and Rathler had eight in the final seven minutes of the contest as they pulled away to win it 69-58.

“In this league any team can beat any team” commented Cascades forward Rathler postgame. “I don’t think we had our best performance tonight, but I think coming away with the win shows the resilience we have as a team.”

The Cascades are back in action next Friday and Saturday to host the UNBC Timberwolves. Game times are set for 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively and can be streamed live on Canada West TV. Meanwhile, the Bisons now head to Saskatchewan to face the Regina Cougars next weekend.

Men’s Baslketball: Cascades struggle from the field in loss to Bisons



Abbotsford – The UFV Cascades dropped a 92-53 decision to the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday night.



The result leaves the Bisons as the lone undefeated team remaining in Canada West and gives them a 4-0 start for the first time in their history, while the Cascades drop to 2-2 on the season after their opening weekend sweep of MacEwan.



Manitoba got off to a hot start with an 11-2 run in the first quarter, but the Cascades fought back to pull the score level at 13. The Bisons gained a 19-13 edge just before the end of the frame.



The Cascades shooters fell cold in the second and third quarters, only managing to shoot 19.2% from the field. The Bisons outscored the Cascades 46-17 over that stretch on their way to claim the victory.



Elijah Lostracco knocked down a game-high 18 points in the win for Manitoba, while Samuel Jensen notched 12, and Cieran O’Hara had 10.



Dario Lopez led the Cascades with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Uyi Ologhola added eight points.



“We are going to have our youthful moments” noted UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson after the game.



“We have to go back to the drawing board, maybe find easier ways to score, and find some ways to defend a bit better”.



The Cascades now take on the UNBC Timberwolves at home next week, while the Bisons visit the Regina Cougars. All games can be streamed live on Canada West TV.