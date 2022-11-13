GW Graham JV and SV Football Update – Seniors Play South Delta on Friday November 18

Fraser Valley (Ian Parksi) – The update for both the Junior and Senior Vristy Football Programs for GW Graham Gizzlies from Ian Parksi:

JV Football –

GW Graham Grizzlies – 44

St. Thomas More Knights – 37

The Junior Varsity squad was hard at work again. And they came away with another victory, propelled by their offensive balance and hard work.

In the first half, the Grizzlies defence didn’t allow a first down until the last drive of the half, while the offence was just getting warmed up for the day. QB Michael Blair threw a TD to RB Denver Adam, and ran one in himself as well. Add an Ayden Radke field goal, and a PAT, and the Grizzlies were off to a great start with 16 points on the board by halftime.

The second half was a little more wide open, as both teams put everything on the line with the season being done for the loser of the game. Adam added a TD run, and RB Noah Johnson added a running TD as well. QB Rylan Parks entered the game in the fourth quarter and added 2 TD passes, 1 each to WR Charlie Larson and then Johnson got his second of the game. Offensive Coordinator Terrell Sparvier called another well balanced game, using all of the weapons available to him.

The Grizzlies defence stepped up at the right time, getting an interception from Larson, a fumble recovery by LB Tyson Jones, and a sack by DE Evan Tiessen. Both Jones and Tiessen added 3 tackles as well, while Strong Safety Logan Murphy got an important tackle for loss at the right time in the game. Defensive coordinator Ian Parks was pleased again to get more than 30 players on the defence, developing the younger players, and keeping the more experienced players healthy for next week’s big rematch with Vancouver College.

Head Coach Matt Greenfield added “We knew we had a group that could get it done at this level. We have known it all year. Heading into the top 8 in the province is just another step in the process. One we are all looking forward to.”

The JV Grizzlies play at Vancouver College Fighting Irish on Thursday, November 17th, at O’Hagan Field at 1pm.

Coming off the bye week (AAA BC High School Football Playoffs), the SV Grizzlies will host the South Delta Sun Devils on Friday, November 18th, at Exhibition Stadium at 7pm.