UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Hoops Beat The Bisons

Fraser Valley – Women’s Basketball: Strong second quarter helps Cascades take down Bisons



Abbotsford – Maddy Gobeil and the UFV Cascades outscored the Manitoba Bisons 21-6 in the second quarter of Friday night’s home opener on their way to an 84-54 victory.



Gobeil had a game-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds on the night, while teammate Julia Tuchscherer notched 13 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the effort. Emily Johnson led the Bisons with 12 points and three rebounds, while Emerson Martin added 10 points.



The teams battled it out in the first quarter, with the Cascades managing a five-point lead heading into the second. UFV stepped on the gas in the second, outscoring the Bisons 21-6 in the frame to take a commanding 42-22 lead into the half.



That advantage would be too much for Manitoba to overcome, as the Cascades continued their solid play, extending the lead to 64-40 at the end of the third, before closing it out 84-54.



Tuchscherer spoke postgame about the feeling of playing at home for the first time this season.



“It was a really good turn out tonight, and the energy was great. It’s great to be back on our home court again after a long summer of hard work put in.”



“Tonight was definitely a team effort. We put in a ton of work this week and we wanted to focus on what we needed to do first, and then focus on Manitoba. They’re a strong team, so we had to come out and do our thing and let the game come to us.”



The two teams face off once again on Saturday for the rematch. Tip-off is set for 5pm at the UFV Athletic Centre, and the game can be watched live on Canada West TV.

Men’s Basketball: Cascades fall to quick starting Bisons on Friday



Abbotsford – The UFV Cascades dropped a 73-61 decision to the Manitoba Bisons on Friday night at the UFV Athletic Centre.



The Bisons got off to a fast start in the first, taking a 17-5 lead, but the Cascades fought back to close the gap to just five after Dylan Kinley scored six quick points to end the frame. However, the Bisons pulled away again going on a 10-4 run leading into halftime.



Manitoba led by as many as 20 in the third quarter, but the Cascades battled back once again, scoring 14 straight points to only trail by six headed into the fourth. UFV got within three points with nine minutes to go, but that was as close as they would get. The Bisons outscored UFV 19-10 from that point, including getting seven points from Mason Kraus, to finish it off 73-61.



Kinley led the Cascades with 17 points on the night, while Dhivaan Bhogal scored 13 and added 10 rebounds. Dario Lopez added 14 rebounds of his own in the effort.



Elijah Lostracco scored a team-high 16 points for the Bisons, while Kraus had 15 points and added seven assists.



“I thought our guys battled hard” noted Cascades head coach Joe Enevoldson. “I think that we are starting to develop a bit of an identity about who we are, and how physically tough we can be. Our bigs, Dhivaan and Dario did a great job on the glass tonight”.



The two teams face each other again on Saturday at 7pm for the rematch at the UFV Athletic Centre. The game can also be streamed live at canadawest.tv.



“If we are all a little bit better tomorrow and we come out with a great effort, maybe we hit a few more shots, then it’s a different ball game”.